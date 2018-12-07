Merry And Bright

Tree Lighting Brings Out Animals,

Dancers, Food and Friends

Main Street was a flurry of activity as holiday revelers hit the streets to attend the annual Christmas Tree lighting this evening in Muller Plaza. Applause and cheers filed the air after a countdown by Mayor Gary Herzig, Town Supervisor Bob Wood and Santa Claus. Afterward, Santa, seen above giving a high-five to Oneonta’s Avalon Hermann and her parents Brian and Loren, met with children in his holiday house to discuss their wish lists. Dancers Chase Vining and Sariha Vestefeld, right, and other members of the Fokine Ballet could be seen twirling in widows through town promoting this weekend’s presentation of The Nutcracker. While children from local schools searched for their ornaments on the tree, local organizations served refreshments, sang carols, giving horse drawn carriage rides, and gave out hand warmers.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

