Michael Angelo Ross, 80; Army Vet Had 40-Year Career At Amphenol

ONEONTA – Michael Angelo Ross, 80, an Army veteran who retired after a 40-year career with Amphenol, passed away peacefully in his home on March 25, 2020.

He was born March 29, 1939, in Oneonta to parents Americo Ross and Beatrice (Empie) Ross.

He met his wife Evon in March 1966. They have been married for 53 years.

Mike served in the Army in 1956-59, some of that time in Korea. He worked over 40 years at Amphenol in Sidney and retired in 2005.

Mike loved old cars. He won several trophies taking his 75 Mercury Cougar to shows. He liked two teams, The Boston Red Sox and The New England Patriots. He enjoyed antiquing and going to flea markets. He often went to Quality Inn to their flea markets in the fall.

Mike belonged to The Sons of The American Legion, the VFW and The Sixth Ward Club. You could often find him at one of these places having a beer and telling jokes. He was also a member of The Oneonta Historical Society.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Allen and son-in-law Paul Allen the 3rd; one grandson, Cody James Allen of Otego; sisters Esther (Bill) Riegert of Waterford, and Toni (George) Crippen of Fly Creek; brothers Americo (Elaine) Ross of Bainbridge, and August (Leisha) Konchar of Milford.

He was predeceased by a baby daughter Mary Ross in 1973 and a sister, Maryanne Carkees (Konchar), in 2010.

A Catholic mass and a military funeral will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta.

Arrangements are being made by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home.