Michael R. Mumbolo, 32, Dies Suddenly At Home

IN MEMORIAM

EDMESTON – Michael Robert “Hollywood” Mumbulo, 32, of Edmeston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Michael was born in Cooperstown, the son of Michael N. (Beth) Mumbulo and Christine (Joseph) Vibbard Santiago.

A lifetime resident of the area, Michael was a Class of 2006 graduate of Edmeston Central School, and the ONC BOCES welding program. He worked for the Town of Columbus Highway Department, then the Town of Edmeston Highway Department.

Michael grew up farming alongside his father, grandfather, and two uncles He remained involved in hobby farming, working on or driving tractors with his children. He enjoyed riding ATVs, and as an avid hunter, and fisherman, Michael loved the outdoors.

He is survived by his sons, Austin of Edmeston, Bradyn and Garrett of Pittsfield, step-daughter Shaleigh of Pittsfield, brother Christopher (Maria) Waterman, sister Crystal (Kory) Mumbulo, sister Nicole (Aaron) Mumbulo, brother Zachary (Samantha) Mumbulo, sister Hanna (Scott) Mumbulo, brother Christopher (Sarah) Santiago, brother Cody (Natalie) Santiago, step-brother Joshua (Alyssa) Landauer, step-sister Tiffany Landauer, step brother Joey (Ashley) Santiago, step brother Christopher (Shayla) Raastad, step-sister Nicole (Matt) Raastad-Bonham, uncle Mike (Cindy) Vibbard, Uncle Ed (Cathy) Vibbard, uncle Kevin (Fawn) Mumbulo, uncle Joseph Mumbulo, aunt Cindy (Melvin) Laymon, aunt Tammy (Brad) Gould. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mike was predeceased by his grandparents Robert and Sandra Mumbulo, and Glenn and Charlotte Vibbard.

Michael was a family-oriented man who loved his family dearly. He had a heart of gold, and was always helping others putting their needs before his own.

Calling hours will 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston. COVID protocol will be followed, social distancing, and mask regulations will be followed.

Graveside committal services will be in Edmeston Union Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, a trust for the benefit of Michael’s sons will be established. Information will be available in the very near future. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com, or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.