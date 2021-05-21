Middlefield Democratic Party elects two for chair and secretary

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Owen Weikert and Darius Homayounpour were elected by the Middlefield Democratic Party for chair and secretary respectively by unanimous consent.

Weikert replaces acting chair Leslie Berliant while Homayounpour is succeeding acting secretary Sydney Waller.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this growing committee making the effort to elect Democrats in Middlefield,” Weikert said in a press release. “It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to be with people who love this region and share the core values of protecting our natural resources, helping our farms and small businesses thrive and improving life for the residents of Middlefield.”

Weikert moved to Middlefield from Sioux Falls, South Dakota and is a business development director in the biotechnology industry with a concentration on sustainable bovine genetics.

Homayounpour is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii and is a textile designer. “I look forward to working with Owen and the rest of the leadership team to help grow this committee and support our candidates,” Homayounpour said in the press release.