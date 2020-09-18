Mike Fulton, 65; Wed Cooperstown’s Karine Rich

COOPERSTOWN – Michael A. “Mike” Fulton passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020. His wife, Karine Rich, was by his side at their home in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Mike was born July 12, 1955, in Watertown, to Barbara Ritchie and Robert Fulton. Mike was dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to so many people. He started his work as a young boy delivering newspapers. As he grew in his teenage years he became an accomplished keyboard player in the rock and Roll band “Warlord.” He also worked in the Wellesley Island Duty Free Shop on the U.S.-Canadian border. He met and eventually married Linda Loveland in 1976. They had two boys; Christopher, and Alexander.

Realizing he had an entrepreneurial spirit, he founded the Landing Marine Center in Fishers Landing, on the St. Lawrence River. From there he started the very first floating hot dog stands on the St. Lawrence at Lake of the Isles. Simultaneously, he was among the first hired by Miller Brewing Company in Fulton, where he worked until the plant closed in 1994. He then started his journey to Florida.

Mike was an avid boater and fisherman. He obtained his 50-ton Masters Captain’s license and earned a special certification in commercial towing at sea. He was also a certified Yamaha Jet Ski mechanic. He then worked for Florida Fasteners in the marine industry and Quickdrive before finding his true calling. He found his “niche” in the roofing insulation arena working for O’Hagin Products. He specialized in Attic ventilation. He worked his way up to become the National Manager of Technical Training and Compliance until his passing.

Mike was well respected in the industry, writing numerous articles on various roofing insulation topics and cutting edge ideas. He truly loved his O’Hagin family and many colleagues and customers he met over the years. Mike was known for his honesty, integrity and work ethic no matter what he did. He served on various committees with the FRSA. In 2013, Mike received the distinguished Earl R. Bank award for his service.

In 2013 in Bermuda, he married Karine Rich, the widow of Walter Rich, Cooperstown, founder and president of the Delaware Otsego Corp. and the New York, Susquehanna & Western Railroad; Rich passed away on Aug. 9, 2007. Karine and Mike and spent happy years together, dividing their time between New York and Florida visiting beloved friends and family. He introduced his grandkids to his passion for Twinkies and S’mores over a campfire. He loved his Bloody Mary’s playing golf, and his “Vitamin V” and Grapefruit while fishing.

Besides his wife Karine and many friends and colleagues, he is survived by his son Alexander and grandchildren Ella and Asher; his daughter Stephanie Stringer and grandchildren Cora and Mason; his son Derik, his brother Jerry; niece Celeste, and nephew Matthew. He also leaves behind his five-pound, four-legged daughter Ms McKenna.

A short church service in memory of his life is planned at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Sept 19, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, East Ocean Blvd., Stuart, Fla., with Pastor Dave Albers officiating. A celebration of his life will follow.

In Mike’s memory, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Treasure Coast Hospice or to the Redeemer Lutheran Church’s Sanctuary Church Roof Fund for roof renovation project, in care of Pastor Albers. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart, Fla.