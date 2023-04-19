Miskell: Mysterious Letter Has Taxpayer Wondering

Letter from Nicole Miskell

On Monday April 17, 2023, I was sent a screenshot of a letter that Schenevus Central School sent home with a child. The letter states that there is a special event on Friday April 21, 2023. The school parking lot will be closing at noon that day, the letter says. The event will begin between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The event may run later than the 2:45 dismissal time; they anticipate no later than a 3:30 dismissal if needed. There will be a reminder call for this fantastic event Thursday night. A call will be made Friday once the event begins, to inform parents of the dismissal time.

I contacted the school’s superintendent, Jeff Bennett, and he refused to give me any further information regarding this “event.” I was told that he does not have to tell me—that the school has speakers all the time and doesn’t let parents know beforehand. When I told him the school is not being transparent, he disagreed and stated they are being “very transparent.” I guess we have two different definitions of the word. I’ve heard multiple parents have asked different staff members and Board of Education members what is going on, and they are either told “I don’t know” or “I’m not allowed to say.”

I will add that I heard from some students that a teacher said there will be helicopters. Another source indicated a former Schenevus graduate plans to land a helicopter at the school I’m not sure what all this means exactly, but I think parents should be aware of whatever is happening so they can make an informed decision as to whether or not they want their children to attend.

Just because Jeff thinks whatever he has planned is a fantastic thing, doesn’t make it the same for the rest of us.

Nicole Miskell

Schenevus