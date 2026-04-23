TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, April 24

Spaghetti Dinner To Support

Schenevus Music Department

FUNDRAISER—5:30-7:30 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner. Featuring live music from the Schenevus Music Department. Proceeds support the Schenevus Central School music program. By donation. Draper Room, Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1419678733506975&set=a.466767415464783

REGISTRATION— Register for the “Annual Survivors Day Luncheon.” Presented by the Bassett Cancer Institute. Free to anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis, plus one guest. Last day to register is 5/29. Held 1:30-3:30 p.m. on 6/7 at Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. 1-800-BASSETT or https://www.bassett.org/event/2026/06/07/bassett-cancer-institutes-annual-survivors-day-luncheon

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401510470588/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

WELLNESS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Spring Into Wellness and Aging.” 20+ community-based organizations share resources and programs to help with aging in place and staying active. The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1288306730142394&set=a.191411759831902

FOR KIDS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-4-24

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

GAME—11 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork, sweet potatoes, corn and cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

OPEN HOUSE—2-6 p.m. New Executive Director Meet and Greet with Phoebe Schreiner. Otsego Land Trust Office, 101 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1337616918391037&set=a.223019573184116

BALLET CLASS—3:30 p.m. Presented by instructor Campbell Colby. For children ages 2-7. Practice continues 4/29 with a recital on 5/2. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1271781935090478&set=a.418484840420196

CHICKEN DINNER—4-7 p.m. Brooks’ Chicken BBQ to support the Springfield Fire Department. Includes auxiliary bake sale. Fees apply. Springfield Fire Department, 5727 US Highway 20, East Springfield. springfieldfiredept@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1488161272688021?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DINNER—4:30-6:30 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner. Free. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10230867867708405&set=gm.2466023420505333&idorvanity=503131676794527

QUILTING—5 p.m. “Friday Night Delights: Tulip Table Runner.” A fun project that can be completed in one session. Series held the last Friday of each month. Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

ART & MUSIC NIGHT—5-7 p.m. View inspiring display of artwork from Cooperstown students in grades K-12. Featuring live music, refreshments and more. Free and open to the public. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

OUTDOORS—6 p.m. “Guided Herp Walk.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Wilber Lake, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/guided-herp-walk

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. “The Life and Death of Stars.” Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Signal Flow Concert Series: A SUNY Oneonta Audio Arts Showcase and Audio Production and Engineering Club Fundraiser.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

FILM SCREENING—7-9 p.m. “Wintertide Film Series: Local Lens Showcase—Feature Films.” Free; concessions available for purchase. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/open-calls

THEATER—7 p.m. “Alice By Heart.” The story of a young girl in London during the blitz of WWII. Also showing at 7 p.m. on 4/25. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4276287312659686/4276287319326352/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

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