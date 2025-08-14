Mobile DMV Site Planned in Town of Hartwick

HARTWICK—Otsego County Clerk Jennifer Basile announced on Thursday, August 7 that the county’s Department of Motor Vehicles will be opening a second satellite location soon.

“I am thrilled to announce the tentative opening of our second satellite location for the Mobile DMV Program,” Basile said in a press release. “In a coordinated effort with the Town of Hartwick, this new location is scheduled to launch this fall, pending final approval.”

Basile said that Hartwick was selected after careful consideration due to its central location within Otsego County.

“To ensure fairness and accessibility for all county residents, it was important that the second satellite location be located near the geographic center of the county—especially considering the day and time it will operate,” Basile explained.

“I understand how difficult it can be for residents to visit the DMV during traditional weekday hours,” she continued. “To better serve our community, the Hartwick Mobile DMV will operate one Saturday per month, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Hartwick Town Building, 103 Town Drive.”

Basile cautioned that the Saturday mobile DMV will not be open on county-observed holidays or in the event of inclement weather.

Appointments will be required for service. A link to schedule appointments will be made available on the Otsego County DMV website once all final steps are completed.

The focus in Hartwick will mirror that of the Oneonta satellite DMV—quick, simple transactions. A complete list of the services offered here will be listed on the website when things are up and running.

“We are incredibly excited to expand this essential service and bring more convenience to the residents of Otsego County,” Basile said. “This is a true community partnership—and a big step forward in accessibility and service delivery for our region. Stay tuned for more updates!”