Mohican Flowers host Grand Opening!

The grand opening of Mohican Flowers is underway!

After months in which Hannah, boyfriend Henry Bauer, parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins helped to revamp this local landmark, local residents can once again purchase their flowers from this local business. And it’s not only flowers anymore. Bergene has invited local artisans to put their wares for sale in the shop and there is everything from pottery from Cooperstown Pottery and Beiko Ceramics to jewelry by Karen Katz.

The weekend has seen a steady stream of people and the opening will run through 2 p.m.