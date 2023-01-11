Singh Family Readies New Retail Property

Harry Singh is converting the former Friendly’s restaurant to a convenience store. The Singh family also owns Apple Food and Grocery and Apple Inn and Suites in Milford and the Pit Stop in Index. (Photo by Tara Barnwell)

ONEONTA – The Singh family of Milford owns a number of properties in Otsego County, their latest acquisition being the former Friendly’s restaurant in Oneonta.

“The location of the old Friendly’s is great. The parking is great, as well,” said Harry Singh, who will be running Apple Express, a new convenience store currently under construction at 377 Main Street.

“Sure, there are a lot of convenience stores and gas stations in Oneonta. But my family has a reputation of helping people in our community. We have become known for our customer service,” Harry said. “Just like our little gas station on Route 7 in Oneonta—we grew that location from a small gas station to a large convenience store and gas station.”

“What sets us apart is that we treat people right. People notice that,” he continued. “People know us and the things we do in Milford, but they don’t really know us in Oneonta…yet. It’s a different market from Milford. We treat people with respect.”

The Singh family is very involved wherever they are. Harry’s brother, Paul, runs the Apple Food and Grocery and Apple Inn and Suites in Milford. His father, Gurdev, oversees the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store in Index.

“We are a family that is very involved. We are not corporate owned. I will always be at the store; I am hands-on. It makes us different,” Harry said. “Plus, being family-owned, we can keep our prices down.”

Prior to becoming a store owner, Harry was an intensive care unit nurse at Bassett Hospital.

“I’m always helping people. I tried to do my best with patients and their families. A while ago, my father came to me and asked for help. I left nursing and I came to Oneonta.”

“I always want to credit my father. It doesn’t matter where we are or what we are doing, we can’t forget about our background,” Harry stressed. “We would not be where we are without his vision, his sacrifices and his support.”

“Our philosophy is that we want to help our community grow; we cannot grow by ourselves. We are community builders that give back as much as we can,” Harry said.

Apple Express will open on Monday, January 16.