Mohican Flowers Joins Nationwide Effort to ‘Petal It Forward’

Hanna Bergene-Bauer of Mohican Flowers joins florists across the nation today in the “Petal It Forward” effort to brighten spirits and lessen stress. (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Today, Mohican Flowers is joining dozens of floral industry businesses nationwide to surprise unsuspecting passersby in Cooperstown with two free flower bouquets each—one to keep and one to give to a friend, family member, colleague, or even a stranger.

The random-acts-of-kindness effort, called “Petal It Forward” and organized by the Society of American Florists, is designed to help people start their day with more smiles and less stress. The effort illustrates research from the University of North Florida that shows living with flowers reduces stress. The effort was purposefully planned for a Wednesday to help the mid-week slump.

The original idea behind Petal It Forward’s “keep one, share one” concept came after looking at statistics that showed while 80 percent of people reported receiving flowers makes them happy, even more, 88 percent, said that giving flowers makes them happy.

Hanna Bergene-Bauer of Mohican Flowers wanted to be a part of the mood-boosting effort, and make a difference in the community.

“We are lucky enough to experience the joy of flowers on a daily basis and any chance we get to share that joy, we gladly accept the opportunity,” said Bauer. “Through the positive effects of flowers, we hope to make someone’s day brighter, and provide a much-needed moment of calm amidst the hectic pace of life,” she added.

In addition to the Petal It Forward event this week, Mohican Flowers is also working with Bassett Healthcare Network to donate 200 pink carnations to support “GO PINK” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It feels good to have the opportunity to give back to our community in so many ways this week.” Bauer said.