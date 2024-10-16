Panel of Five To Speak at TEDxOneonta This Friday

ONEONTA—The theme for this year’s TEDxOneonta, set for Friday, October 18 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, is “Ideas Change Everything.” Organizers have announced the following panel of speakers and the concepts they will share with the audience:

Marisa Cohen: “A Friend Date a Day Keeps Loneliness at Bay? The Complexity and Power of the Human Bond”

Amelia Ransom: “DEI and the Problem of the White Doll Dipped”

Cassandra Miller: “Why the Arts Matter to the Bottom Line of a Community”

Troy Smith: “Hope-Driven Leadership: Transforming People and Teams”

Aaliyah Ghotra: “Powerful Lessons from a Bullied Teen”

“We are thrilled to see that interest in TEDx, and in Oneonta as a place for inspiration and new ideas, is continuing to grow. We have amazing community support, and can’t wait to share these speakers and ideas with everyone,” said Dan Buttermann, TEDxOneonta co-founder and executive producer.

“Since TEDxOneonta’s inception, we have been astonished by the reception and the attention our program has received,” Buttermann continued.” To date, we have brought more than 30 speakers to the TEDx stage in Oneonta, and their TED talks online have been viewed over 600,000 times.”

“Our lineup of speakers will challenge us and bring new ways of looking at the challenges around us. We are thrilled to not only bring speakers from across the country, but to highlight the ideas coming right out of our community,” said Lisa Samols, TEDxOneonta co-founder and lead curator.

Foothills PACC is located at 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Tickets to TEDxOneonta are $25.00 and include light refreshments before the event, which begins at 6 p.m., and a dessert reception following the last speaker.

Tickets can be purchased, and further details found, at tedxoneonta.