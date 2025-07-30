Revelers at last year’s Cooperstown Pride Block Party dance up a storm in the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market building. (Photo provided)

Cooperstown To Celebrate Pride with Main Street Block Party

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Pride and the Otsego Pride Alliance invite community members and visitors alike to support equality and celebrate diversity on Monday, August 11 at the Cooperstown Pride Block Party. Now in its second year, the event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Pioneer Park, on the corner of Main and Pioneer streets.

According to a press release issued on July 28, last year’s block party raised more than $1,400.00 to support Cooperstown Central School’s Identity Alliance in what organizers hail as a powerful testament to what a united community can achieve.

“At Cooperstown Central School, the Identity Alliance is committed to building an inclusive and celebratory space where LGBTQ+ students, allies, and all young people feel seen, valued, and safe,” said Rebecca Burk-Sciallo, co-advisor of the Identity Alliance.

“In today’s world, guidance and support for our students are more crucial than ever. We’re deeply grateful for the community’s incredible generosity, which helps us create spaces where students can embrace who they are, affirm their identities, and find the resources they need on their journeys,” Burk-Sciallo said.

Building on the success of last year’s June event, organizers said Cooperstown Pride is shifting this year’s block party to August, extending visibility and community engagement later into the summer. This year’s festivities promise an array of family-friendly activities, officials said, including a glitter bar and crafts, and surprise special appearances.

Attendees can also look forward to a dance party set from DJ Raphael, and collaborations are underway with Barnyard Swing Miniature Golf, Cooperstown Coworks, Friends of the Village Library, Glimmerglass Festival, Landmark Inn, Mohican Flowers, Rigby Handcrafts, Rick’s Hotdog Cart, Rudy’s Liquor Store, Stagecoach Coffee, The Local Bird, the Village Library of Cooperstown and other local businesses.

Mel’s at 22 is set to host the official Cooperstown Pride Afterparty, donating a portion of the day’s sales to support the CCS Identity Alliance. This all-ages event is free and open to the public.

The mission of the Cooperstown Central School Identity Alliance is to provide a more inclusive and celebratory environment for the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and all students.

The mission of Otsego Pride Alliance is to support, raise awareness, and create understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community and its needs in the Otsego County area.

The event is paid for in part by a grant from Otsego County government. To learn more, visit www.cooperstownpride.com.