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Mayor Tillapaugh, Trustees Reelected

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
COOPERSTOWN

Village of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and trustees Joseph Membrino and George Fasanelli were reelected on March 18. Tillapaugh was elected for a two-year term, and Membrino and Fasanelli for three years. Trustee Molly Mooney, who was previously appointed to fill a vacancy, was elected to complete the term for a year.

“I am honored to continue my service to the Village of Cooperstown and its residents,” Tillapaugh told AllOtsego.

All four ran on the Democratic line, with all but Membrino also on the Many Voices, One Village lines. Votes were cast at the Cooperstown Fire Department.

No opposing candidates appeared on the ballot for any of the offices. However, Deputy Mayor Cynthia Falk received 63 write-in votes for mayor to Tillapaugh’s 107 votes. Falk did not announce a campaign for the office.
“I did not campaign as a write-in candidate,” Falk told AllOtsego.

“I did learn, even before the election, that a number of people planned to vote for me, and I am honored to have their support. I am also pleased to continue serving with Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and other members of the Board of Trustees. I am especially happy that Molly Mooney chose to run and did so well. For me, serving in village government has been a meaningful way to give back to the community I have chosen to call home,” Falk said.

In a campaign ad in “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” before the election, the Cooperstown Democratic Committee said “Democracy is not a spectator sport. Please fulfill the responsibilities of the office of citizen and come out to vote!”

In a letter to the editor before the election, Tillapaugh touted the village’s securing grants, infrastructure investments and housing development as reasons to support her candidacy.

The elected positions are unpaid. Village board meetings occur the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

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