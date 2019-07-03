More Than Two Dozen

Protest Detention Camps

Protestors, including Kristen Jastremski and Jeannine Webster, joined the Quakers weekly anti-war protest in front of the Cooperstown Post Office to bring awareness and decry the migrant detention camps along the southern border, where children are being separated from their parents and kept in unsanitary conditions. At right, Christine Heller holds a sign that paraphrases John Lennon’s “Imagine” and apply it to the horrific conditions that migrants face in the overcrowded cells in the detention camps. A group of Cooperstown citizens will be travelling to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas next week to work with and provide legal aid to immigrants. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com