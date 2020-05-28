Morrisville Educator Is CCS Elementary Principal

COOPERSTOWN – Tracy Durkee, high school principal at Morrisville-Eaton in Madison County, was named Cooperstown Central Elementary School principal last evening by the school board.

Durkee has 27 years experience in the education field, mostly as an elementary school teacher in grades one, three and five.

“I am extremely zealous about educating youth, and I am prepared to help contribute my knowledge to maximize student achievement,” she was quoted as saying in a press release.

She has a master’s degree in education with a concentration in reading from SUNY Cortland, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

A “virtual reception” will be held in Ms. Durkee’s honor, and will be announced at a later time. The Zoom invitation will be publicized through social media and on the Cooperstown Central School website.

Durkee succeeds Ann Meccariello, elementary school principal since 2015, who was promoted to high school principal, succeeding Kristen Butler, who resigned.