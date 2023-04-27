Morse: CROP Celebrates After-school Staff

Letter from Heather L. Morse

Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership, or CROP, is celebrating After-school Professionals Appreciation Week, April 24-28, to recognize, appreciate and advocate for those who work with young people during out-of-school hours.

An estimated 850,000 professionals work with children and youth during out-of-school hours, providing enriching experiences and academic support throughout the U.S. The CROP after-school program addresses several critical needs that help alleviate the challenges of living in a high-poverty, rural area. More than 1,000 local students each year in grades K-8 will have access to a safe and nurturing place after school hours and during the summer.

Locally, CROP employs more than 125 staff members in 14 school districts, including Andes, Charlotte Valley, Edmeston, Gilboa-Conesville, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Laurens, Margaretville, Milford, Morris, Roxbury, South Kortright, Stamford and Worcester. Staff provide homework help, art and theater projects, clubs to inspire creativity, service learning opportunities, academic enrichment, and outdoor play. The CROP program is funded through the highly competitive federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. The program is a free resource for families.

We are joining the effort because research shows that after-school professionals make a profound difference in the lives of young people. We encourage you to join us in thanking after-school professionals!

#HeartOfAfterschool!

Heather L. Morse

CROP Program Director

Oneonta