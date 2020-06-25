By: Libby Cudmore  06/25/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Hometown Oneonta | Letters To The Editor | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's NewspapersMOTT: Village Pretty; Now Make It Work

MOTT: Village Pretty; Now Make It Work

 06/25/2020    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, Letters To The Editor, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

LETTER from ROBIN MOTT

Village Pretty:

Now Make It Work

To the Editor:

I have been told that between 5 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, a crew would be coming in to, hopefully, fix a water main on Main Street that has broken. If it does not get fixed, I will not be able to do business that day. I am not the only one in this situation.

This is the third time that a water main has broken in my six years in business. Each time this happens it costs me money. Water is essential to my business, I cannot open my shop without it.

My question is: at what point does the beautification of our lovely village slow down and some maintenance on our existing infrastructure start?

ROBIN MOTT
The Hair Shop
Doubleday Court
Cooperstown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.