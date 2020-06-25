LETTER from ROBIN MOTT
Village Pretty:
Now Make It Work
To the Editor:
I have been told that between 5 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, a crew would be coming in to, hopefully, fix a water main on Main Street that has broken. If it does not get fixed, I will not be able to do business that day. I am not the only one in this situation.
This is the third time that a water main has broken in my six years in business. Each time this happens it costs me money. Water is essential to my business, I cannot open my shop without it.
My question is: at what point does the beautification of our lovely village slow down and some maintenance on our existing infrastructure start?
ROBIN MOTT
The Hair Shop
Doubleday Court
Cooperstown