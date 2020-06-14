Murphy’s First Resolution: No Place For Racism Here

COMMON COUNCIL VOTE TUESDAY

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Freshman Common Council member Luke Murphy will submit his first resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, reaffirming the City of Oneonta will continue working for equality and inclusion.

The resolution seeks to “ensure that all its citizens receive equal treatment under the law, supports actions that ensure equity in the way our community is policed, and furthermore renounces all acts of racism committed within its borders, by law enforcement and citizens alike.”

The resolution comes as Mayor Gary Herzig and Police Chief Doug Brenner announced Friday they are forming a Community Advisory Board to review OPD policies and practices.

A few minutes ago, Murphy, who took the oath of office Jan. 1, said he has been considering the resolution, since George Floyd’s death on May 25, and was developing it when he attended the “Rally for Justice” in Cooperstown Sunday, June 7.

“I received quite a few emails and Facebook messages asking what the city’s stance is,” he said. “I think it’s a good time to speak up.”

He said he began drafting it 2-3 days before the Cooperstown rally, but what he heard their confirmed he was on the right track. “It was really inspiring,” he said.

He said he talked to the other Council members, and received their support.