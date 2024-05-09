This Sunday’s performance by the Ariel Quartet marks the start of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival season. (Photo provided)

Music Festival Launches Its Season with Special Mother’s Day Concert

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival kicks off its 26th season on Sunday, May 12 with a special Mother’s Day program featuring the Ariel Quartet. Known for their passionate performances and remarkable artistry, the Ariel Quartet “will surely captivate the Cooperstown audience with a program featuring Ravel’s evocative String Quartet and Schumann’s masterful String Quartet No. 3,” organizers said in a press release. Attendees will also be able to indulge in classic French madeleine cookies, adding sweetness to the occasion. The “Celebrating Mothers” concert will take place at 4 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown.

“We’re delighted to present the Ariel Quartet for this special event,” said Linda Chesis, artistic director of CSMF. “Schumann’s quartet, with its ‘Clara motif’ expressing his deep love for his wife, is a fitting choice for Mother’s Day. Clara Schumann was a remarkable woman and modern-day inspiration who balanced a thriving career as a touring concert pianist and celebrated composer with managing a household and their eight children. Clara’s motif is a testament to her enduring influence on her husband’s life and music.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of the festival and celebrate Mother’s Day with music,” said the members of the Ariel Quartet. “We look forward to sharing our love of chamber music and honoring the mothers who have enriched our lives.”

Tickets for the Ariel Quartet’s “Celebrating Mothers” concert are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling (800) 316-8559 and selecting option 1. There is a $2.00 service fee per phone order. Tickets will also be sold at the door, as available.

Founded in 1999 by flutist Linda Chesis, the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.