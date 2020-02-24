Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Nail Parlor, Parking At School Up For Public Hearings Tonight Nail Parlor, Parking At School Up For Public Hearings Tonight 02/24/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Nail Parlor, Parking Near School Up For Public Hearings Tonight The Cooperstown Village Board has scheduled two public hearings at its monthly meeting tonight. One, on a special-use permit to allow the former Nail Club at 171 Main St., above, to become long-term residential rentals. Two, to amend the Vehicle & Traffic Law to allow two-hour parking on the south side of Walnut Street between Linden and Susquehanna avenues, except for 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., the hours that pupils arrive and leave Cooperstown Elementary. The hearings are at 7 p.m.; the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)