Need a COVID Test? Call 833-NYSTRNG

09/02/2020

Need a COVID Test? Call 833-NYSTRNG

COVID Testing Underway At Foothills, St. James, Armory

Mayor Gary Herzig gets swabbed by a Bassett Healthcare nurse at the COVID-19 rapid-test site in the Foothills Atrium this evening. Following the outbreak at SUNY Oneonta this past week and with the WellNow Center on Southside experiencing up to eight-hour waits, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered testing facilities to be established at Foothills, St. James Episcopal Church and the Armory, with plans to administer up to 50,000 free tests to all members of the community. The sites will be extending their hours of operation from 9 a.m.-6.p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with results in 15 minutes. Call 833-NYSTRNG (833-697864) to schedule a test. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)