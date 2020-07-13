New Bassett CEO, Tommy Ibrahim, On The Job Today

COOPERSTOWN – Dr. Tommy Ibrahim began his tenure this morning as president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network.

He succeeds Dr. William F. Streck, who served as president and CEO from 1984 through 2014, then returned on an interim basis in 2018 after the resignation of his successor, Dr. Vance Brown.

Ibrahim comes to Bassett from Integris Health, the largest not-for-profit health-care system in Oklahoma, where he was executive vice president and chief physician executive. He was a hospitalist – an inpatient physician – before moving into administration.

“My experience as a physician has translated into a relentless pursuit of strategies to problem solve and implement systems and processes that are focused on our patients,” he said in a press release announcing his arrival. “I believe that patients should come first in everything that we do,” which he called the “underlying reason” for coming to Bassett.

Over the next several months, Ibrahim will be visiting Bassett’s dozens of sites across eight counties on a listening and learning tour.

Ibrahim received his M.D. degree and bachelor of medical science in England, and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, an academic affiliate of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. He also has an M.Sc. degree in Health Administration from Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, fellow in Hospital Medicine, and received the Certified Physician Executive accreditation from the American Association of Physician Leadership.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Ibrahim and his wife Marian, along with their two children – John-Christian, 10, and Sophia Haven, 5 – enjoy camping, hiking, biking, travel, and great food.