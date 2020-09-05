New Cases Drop; Total Quintuples

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The infestation of SUNY Oneonta students may be peaking, with the college reporting at 6:40 p.m. last evening that only 33 new cases had been identified since the evening before.

Thursday, the college’s testing regimen identified 51 new cases. The new numbers raise positive cases on campus from 506 Thursday to 540 Friday. The number of students in isolation rose from 117 to 138.

This morning, Hartwick College reported its eighth positive case. That would put Hartwick’s infection rate at 0.66 percent, and SUNY Oneonta’s at 9 percent. Applying SUNY’s infections to only its 3,000 on-campus students would raise its rate to 18 percent.

The county Department Health’s latest numbers, reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday, appear to be lagging: 134 new cases, 132 involving SUNY students and two at Hartwick.

It reported 640 confirmed cases in the five months since Governor Cuomo declared the pandemic emergency, up 135 total confirmed cases a week ago.

That means the SUNY infestation has increased five months’ worth of infections by five times in just one week.

The county also reported that, despite and skyrocketing numbers, there have been no new hospitalization, perhaps due to the low manifestation among people in their upper teens and early 20s.