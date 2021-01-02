Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › ‘New’ Rudy’s Liquor Store Open Today On Main Street ‘New’ Rudy’s Liquor Store Open Today On Main Street 02/01/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People CLICK HERE FOR RELATED STORY ‘New’ Rudy’s Liquor Store Open Today On Main Street The old and the new! Business partners Matt Denison and Joe Festa opened the doors this morning to the new and re-designed Rudy’s Liquor Store, 143 Main St., Cooperstown. Who stopped by to congratulate Matt but Fred and Karen Lemister, who operated the store since 1972 until its sale in December. (Tara Barnwell/AllOTSEGO.com)