New Season of Programming Unfolds at Cherry Valley Artworks

CHERRY VALLEY—Cherry Valley Artworks enters its sixteenth season of programming at The Star Theater, 44 Main Street, with an exciting array of events extending the performance season into October. Things got underway on May 28 with “Under Four Flags,” a tribute in music and film by the Musicians of Ma’al Wyck to those lost in World War I.

On Saturday, June 20, the Local Bands Concert presents an exciting line-up featuring Healing Love Water, with Shira Small, Adam Cooper and Friends, Matt Whyte, and The Barn Swallows.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 10-12, Artworks is collaborating with The Timber Framers Guild to build an outdoor stage for the use of the community. Twelve student builders will work with instructors from the guild to learn basic timber framing skills. On Saturday, July 11, community members are invited to hear Jackson DuBois, executive director of the guild and one of the instructors on the project, speak on his experiences helping to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral.

On Sunday, July 26, artist Mark Mastroianni, whose mixed-media pieces are shown to wide acclaim, will conduct a Collage Workshop. This class is suitable for all skill levels.

Sunday, August 2 marks the return of the Fenimore String Quartet, led by Ruotao Mao, Glimmerglass Orchestra concert master, for their highly anticipated yearly concert at The Star Theater.

Sunday, August 9 is “Ensembles Large and Small.” Enjoy this always surprising classical variety show from the musicians of The Glimmerglass Festival playing their favorites, from Broadway tunes to tuba solos to classical surprises.

Tuesday, August 28 will feature a program of excerpts from the rock-infused opera, “Eat the Document”—written by Kelley Rourke and John Glover—based on Dana Spiotta’s hit novel about 1970s radicals living in hiding. The opera’s creators, as well as Spiotta, will be in attendance.

Everyone loves the Cherry Valley Kite Festival, which takes place this year on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26. There will be a free indoor fly and kite-building workshop on Friday, followed on Saturday by the outdoor fly with Precision Kite Flying, kite competitions, kids’ kite races, plus lots of food, vendors, and fun for the whole family.

On Friday, October 2, the Rubber Band Returns—“laissez les bon temps rouler!” Dance the night away to irresistible Cajun rhythms. Then, in mid-October, Cherry Valley Artworks will present a trio of horror films to get audiences in the Halloween spirit, followed by a “Dance for Democracy” on Saturday, October 31. This Halloween costume party fundraiser will feature outrageous costumes and even more outrageous fun, while DJ Raphael keeps the party going.

For more information on these and other events, visit cvartworks.org.