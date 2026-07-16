The Glimmerglass Festival kicked off the 2026 season with its production of “Oklahoma!”, directed by Francesca Zambello. (Photo by Kayleen Bertrand/The Glimmerglass Festival)

News from the Noteworthy from The Glimmerglass Festival

Discovering the Magic of Glimmerglass

The Glimmerglass Festival officially opened its 2026 season this past weekend with one of the most memorable opening nights in recent memory—hard to imagine, given the success of last season’s 50th anniversary celebrations!

The evening began with a sold-out Festival Dinner featuring a lively conversation with “Oklahoma!” Director and Artistic and General Director Emerita Francesca Zambello. We then took to the front of the Alice Busch Opera Theater to unveil our 50th Anniversary Campaign donor wall—a stunning new addition to our theater—followed by a festive brass fanfare and champagne toast.

Before the curtain went up, the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra led a touching rendition of “America the Beautiful” with a packed theater singing along. The energy throughout the weekend was a powerful reminder that Glimmerglass is much more than a theater—it is a destination where world-class artistry and community come together.

Audiences travel here from around the world for an intimate experience with internationally-acclaimed artists performing opera and musical theater in one of America’s most beautiful settings. Yet what makes Glimmerglass truly unforgettable is that the experience extends far beyond the stage. For six weeks each summer, our campus comes alive with music, conversation, celebration and discovery, creating an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in the performing arts.

As we move into the heart of a season inspired by the great and varied American experience, there is still plenty to discover. Whether you’re seeing your first performance or returning for another unforgettable evening, a visit to Glimmerglass is about more than the show itself. Our lakeside campus inspires you to explore all we have to offer with friends new and old from across the country and around the world. Take a peek behind the scenes with our free Backstage Tours and production Changeover Talks on Saturdays, and dive deeper into the music with our Preview Talks an hour before each mainstage performance.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to visit (but really, why wait?), our closing weekend offers one of the most exciting times of the season. On Friday, August 14, following the evening performance of “Madame Butterfly,” Glimmerglass After Hours will transform our campus into a lively late-night party complete with food trucks, a silent disco, outdoor gathering spaces and a cash bar. Whether you’ve just left the theater or simply want to enjoy a summer evening under the stars, it’s a fun, free way to experience the festival in a completely different light.

Then, on Saturday, August 15, join us for our Summer Send-Off, a relaxed community picnic open to all, featuring dinner from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q, lawn games, live music and an opportunity to celebrate another remarkable season together. Tickets are just $20.00, with proceeds supporting the festival’s artistic and educational programs, making it a wonderful way to enjoy a summer tradition while investing in the future of Glimmerglass.

These celebrations capture what makes The Glimmerglass Festival so distinctive. We are home to productions of the highest artistic caliber, but we are also a place where people gather, reconnect and create lasting memories. Whether you come for “Oklahoma!,” “Madame Butterfly,” “Così,” “Fellow Travelers” or one of our end-of-season festivities, you’ll discover that the magic of Glimmerglass lives across our campus, throughout our community and in every shared summer experience.

Robert Ainsley is artistic and general director of The Glimmerglass Festival.