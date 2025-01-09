(Photos provided)

New Year, New Baby Brother!

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birthing Center at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown welcomed its first baby of 2025 at 3 a.m. on January 1, 2025. Aidan was born to mom, Schuyler, and dad, Nicholas. The family lives in Mount Vision. Aidan weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long. He has two older siblings—Avery and Ethan. Schuyler and Nicholas are thrilled about the arrival of their New Year bundle of joy. “We are very happy,” they shared. “Everything went smoothly and he is precious. This is the best way to start a new year—with a healthy baby.” In 2024, 921 babies were born at Bassett Medical Center’s Birthing Center.