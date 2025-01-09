Cooperstown Winter Carnival Will Shine this Wintertime

COOPERSTOWN—On Monday, January 6, the Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee released details about one of the year’s most anticipated events. Organized by members of the community under the umbrella of the Cooperstown Lions Club, Cooperstown’s iconic Winter Carnival will feature indoor and outdoor events for all ages, with most events free to the public.

This year’s theme, “A Time To Shine in Wintertime,” was submitted by H. Stephen Phillips and celebrates the whimsical, uplifting spirit of winter, setting the stage for a vibrant midseason celebration for both locals and visitors, organizers said.

Now in its 57th year, the Cooperstown Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday evening, January 30 and continues through Sunday, February 2. It will begin in grand style at The Otesaga Resort Hotel with an opening night featuring hot chocolate, a fireworks display and a special commemorative address by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend with an array of events, including the Fenimore Quilt Club Show, Family Movie Night, the Friends of the Village Library Book Sale, a Village Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Night. Outdoor fun awaits at Lakefront Park with sledding and a Snowpal Making Contest, and free ice skating at Badger Park. The carnival will also feature a visit from the Utica Zoo, retail events, live music performances and the first-ever Snow Globe Disco Party, with much more to explore.

Winter Carnival concludes with the Blizzard Bash on Sunday, February 2 from 3-5 p.m. Open to all, this free event held in the Doubleday Field parking lot promises fun for the whole family, featuring a tailgate party, face painting, a bouncy house, and the chance to witness live ice carvings as frozen masterpieces come to life. To stay warm, guests can gather around a bonfire and warming station while DJ Raphael spins tunes to keep the energy up. The highlight of the day will be the Tesla Car Light Show, where synchronized light sequences will transform vehicles into a mobile spectacle. Limited parking spaces for the tailgate are free and available to the public, committee members said. The tailgate is bring-your-own food and drink. To register for a space, e-mail cooperstownwintercarnival@gmail.com.

According to a media release, this year’s Winter Carnival honors the legacy of two cherished community members, Linda Schuermann and Hank Phillips, who both served as past committee chairs. Until 1991, the carnival had no official theme, but a “walking snowman” illustration appeared on several event brochures, a design created by Schuermann. Schuermann also made history as the first female chair in 1987. Coincidentally, this year’s winter carnival theme was submitted by the son of Phillips, who served on the first-ever Winter Carnival Committee.

Organizers said both Schuermann and Phillips, who recently passed away, will be deeply missed. In their honor, this year’s Cooperstown Winter Carnival pin will feature Schuermann’s original hand-drawn snowman. The commemorative pin will be available for $5.00 at various locations around Cooperstown, including Tin Bin Alley, The Local Bird, the Cooperstown Distillery Beverage Exchange and Lamb Realty. All proceeds will benefit future winter carnivals.

For a complete listing of 2025 Cooperstown Winter Carnival events, visit www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com. Please note that all events are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.