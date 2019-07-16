New York Is 45th Fattest
State In U.S., Study Finds
A new study shows that New York is the No. 45 most obese state in America with 25.7% of its adult population struggling with obesity. The national average is 30.1 percent.
Consumer.Protect.com today released a study titled The Most Obese States in America which analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on obesity, exercise, and healthy eating habits.
Obesity is a rapidly growing epidemic. The national average shows 30.1 percent of adults are obese, a number that has doubled from 15 percent in 1990.
It’s not only bad news for our waistline, but also our wallet. The cost of treating obesity – linked to early death, heart disease and diabetes – is up to $210 billion annually.
Here are additional findings for the causes of obesity in New York:
- Lack of Exercise: 27. percent of adult residents do zero physical leisure activity. Ranking them No. 22 in the country.
- Unhealthy Eating: 33.5 percent of adults east less than one fruit per day. Ranking them No. 37 in the country.
A person is considered obese when their Body Mass Indicator (BMI) is over 30. Put more tangibly, a person who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 203 pounds qualifies as obese.