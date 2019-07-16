New York Is 45th Fattest

State In U.S., Study Finds

A new study shows that New York is the No. 45 most obese state in America with 25.7% of its adult population struggling with obesity. The national average is 30.1 percent.

Consumer.Protect.com today released a study titled The Most Obese States in America which analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on obesity, exercise, and healthy eating habits.

Obesity is a rapidly growing epidemic. The national average shows 30.1 percent of adults are obese, a number that has doubled from 15 percent in 1990.

It’s not only bad news for our waistline, but also our wallet. The cost of treating obesity – linked to early death, heart disease and diabetes – is up to $210 billion annually.

Here are additional findings for the causes of obesity in New York:

Lack of Exercise: 27. percent of adult residents do zero physical leisure activity. Ranking them No. 22 in the country.

Unhealthy Eating: 33.5 percent of adults east less than one fruit per day. Ranking them No. 37 in the country.

A person is considered obese when their Body Mass Indicator (BMI) is over 30. Put more tangibly, a person who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 203 pounds qualifies as obese.