New York’s political season begins in earnest

New York’s 2022 political season begins in earnest this month after both Democrats and Republicans convened in February to select their party-backed slates for statewide offices.

In the top of the ticket race for governor, Republicans this week chose Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin as their choice to take on Democrat incumbent Kathy Hochul. Both face potentially difficult primary challenges, though, as Republican Harry Wilson – who narrowly lost a 2010 bid to oust state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, jumped into the race for governor last week.

The Westchester County businessman, originally from Johnstown, New York, reportedly plans to sink $12 million of his own money into the primary contest against Rep. Zeldin. His campaign began running introductory television messages in upstate media markets prior to the party’s February 28-March 1 convention.

With more than $20 million in her campaign account, Governor Hochul remains the odds-on favorite to head the Democrats’ ticket in November, despite failing to secure backing from the state’s left-leaning Working Families Party. Their primary nod goes to New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who this week selected as his lieutenant governor running mate Ana Maria Archilla, who rose to prominence when she confronted then-Supreme Court nominee Brent Kavanaugh in a U.S. Capitol elevator during his Senate confirmation hearings.

New York voters elect candidates for governor and lieutenant governor separately, so it’s not always a given that a governor’s chosen “running mate” will be the lieutenant whom the voters choose. Governor Hochul – who rose to the office after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021 – has Brian Benjamin as her current lieutenant, but at press time, LG Benjamin was beginning to face scrutiny in Albany over campaign travel reimbursements.

Rep. Zeldin selected as his LG running mate New York City Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, locking in a ‘tough on crime’ stance as state GOP’s primary platform plank in the upcoming campaign. Republicans also raised eyebrows during their February 28 convention meeting when state party chairman Nick Langworthy said New Yorkers “need to start acting like the Ukrainians, like the everyday citizens who are risking their lives for their freedoms.”

The state’s Republicans also face challenges from within in down-ticket races; with Otsego County grafted in to a larger state Senate district comprising suburban portions of the state’s Capital District, incumbent Senator Peter Oberacker may be forced into a primary for the seat against his party colleague, Senator Jim Tedisco.

Hanging in the balance, too, is an Andrew Cuomo campaign fund reportedly topping some $16 million; he dipped into those coffers this week to unveil a new television advertisement claiming he has been exonerated of the criminal charges that led to his 2021 resignation. His allies and staff insist the ex-governor is not seeking elective office in this year’s race, but Mr. Cuomo himself has remained silent on the question to date.

Candidates for primaries not chosen by the parties can begin the petitioning process necessary for ballot access beginning March 1.