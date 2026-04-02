The choice of antiques, vintage finds and consignment items is ever-changing at the new Cherry Valley Emporium. (Photo provided)

Newest Cherry Valley Store Now Open and Welcoming Shoppers

BUSINESS PROFILE

CHERRY VALLEY

The Cherry Valley Emporium, located at 19 Main Street, had its soft opening on February 14. Formerly Attic Antiques, the Emporium is housed in a historic building in Cherry Valley and has been the home of many businesses throughout the years. An art gallery, a hair salon, and long ago a soda fountain and pharmacy, the shop is currently full of antiques and vintage finds. Visitors are invited to “feel free to come in and see Janet or Tracy and peruse the many shelves.” The Emporium also houses some consigned items from people’s personal collections as well as items from area clean-outs.

As you enter the first room from the street, you will see a sampling of handmade chairs from a maker in Schenectady alongside some vintage pieces. In the glass cases in that room, there is a fine collection of costume jewelry and some old cameras and parts, as well as other interesting ephemera. Take your time looking at the shelves, where you will find such items as old African masks, a vintage clock and a giant potato masher, among many other treasures.

The second room of the Emporium features a wall of vintage mirrors, along with some porcelain dolls and vintage toys. Have a look at the collection of hats and scarves, as well as a sweet pair of upholstered chairs with a foot rest. As you walk through the hallway, there are more vintage toys and a bookcase of vintage books. Look to the right to find some great antique tools and containers to add to your collection.

The third room has crystal, a great classic backgammon set, a saddle and a violin. Make sure to take your time, because you never know what you’ll find. The fourth room of the Emporium features a nice set of rocking chairs and a bench, as well as some of the large collection of hanging artwork which is peppered throughout all four rooms. And there is space for more…

Janet and Tracy welcome consignments, so if you are looking to clear some of your collections, stop and see them during regular business hours. Visit @ Cherry Valley Emporium on Facebook to see some pictures of examples of what you might find.

The Cherry Valley Emporium is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information about Cherry Valley businesses, First Friday and other special events in the Village of Cherry Valley, visit www.cherryvalley.com.