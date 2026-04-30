‘Spring into Summer’ Tradition Began More than 40 Years Ago

CHERRY VALLEY—Historic Cherry Valley Businesses are hard at work planning for this year’s festivities during Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25. The “Spring into Summer Festival” is a family-friendly event that celebrates the beginning of the summer season.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24, the village will host a bevy of vendors, service organizations and food trucks set up in and around the parking lot in the middle of town. There will be live music from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the gazebo in the middle of the village, led by Elizabeth Graham (from Pink Squirrel at 4 Main Street).

Other special events during this Spring into Summer weekend include a pancake breakfast at the Firehouse (11 Railroad Avenue) on Saturday, May 23 from 8-11 a.m., run by the Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. They will provide some delivery. On Sunday, May 24, St. Thomas Catholic Church will be running a fundraising Basket Raffle at the Old School (2 Genesee Street). The preview runs from 2-4 p.m. with free food and activities, and the raffle starts at 4 p.m. And don’t forget that there will also be town-wide garage sales all weekend, coordinated by the W-H-S American Legion. Be sure to visit their own sale at 44 Main Street (the Star Theatre).

Businesses are open and happy to see you on Saturday and Sunday in Cherry Valley during the Spring into Summer Festival. The Cherry Valley Museum (47 Main Street) will be open for the season and Plaide Palette (45 Main Street) will have psychics on the porch. Cherry Valley Lilacs (54 Lancaster Street) will be open for their season. 25 Main Collective (21 Main Street) will have John Los stools on sale plus work by 30 other artists and makers and the exhibit “Impressions: will be on view in the gallery. Cherry Valley Emporium (19 Main Street), a new business, will have a Sidewalk Sale; A Rose is Rose Florist (17 Main Street) will be working hard on special events in the area; the Cherry Valley Bookstore (81 Alden Street) is open for the season; The Pink Squirrel (4 Main Street) will have special sales on a wide range of merchandise; and—just outside of the village—The Tepee (7632 US Highway 20) will be open all weekend. The Happy Haggs will perform in the village on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and there will be a drum circle at noon on Sunday.

Restaurants in the Village of Cherry Valley include Coffee & Crumb Cafe (new at 25 Main Street), open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for breakfast and lunch; Red Shed Ale House (10 Main Street) will be open for lunch Saturday and Sunday, and open for dinner and live music Saturday night; Triangle Tavern (189 Main Street) will be open for dinner Saturday night, and Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar (124 Main Street) will be open for dinner Saturday night and will have a chicken barbecue on Monday after the parade and memorial.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, the parade run by the American Legion begins at 10 a.m., starting at the library and making its way through downtown until it ends at the cemetery. There will be a short memorial ceremony there immediately following the parade.

All are invited to join Cherry Valley businesses and residents during Memorial Day Weekend for some good community fun. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.cherryvalley.com. Cherry Valley’s Spring into Summer Festival is made possible in part with a grant from the Otsego County Board of Representatives.