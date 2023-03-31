News Briefs: 03/30/2023

Recruiting Event set for April

OTSEGO COUNTY—Volunteer fire departments across the state will host the 14th annual RecruitNY weekend on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. RecruitNY is a volunteer drive organized by the Firefighters Association of New York. “This year’s annual RecruitNY campaign comes at a time when we are in need of volunteer firefighters the most,” FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. said. The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services estimates there are 20,000 fewer volunteer firefighters in New York than there were 20 years ago. New Yorkers are invited to visit their local firehouses for facility tours and equipment demonstrations, and to learn the requirements and benefits of volunteering. For more information, contact a local fire department at its non-emergency number.

Parking Garage Level Closed

ONEONTA—The upper level of Oneonta’s parking garage was closed Monday, March 20 due to structural concerns. According to the city Department of Public Works, several steel beams need to be replaced. The upper level of the parking garage, located on the Chestnut Street Extension, will be closed until further notice.

Jews in Baseball Topic of Event

COOPERSTOWN—Former Cooperstown mayor Jeff Katz and SUNY professor emeritus Bill Simons will speak at an event highlighting Jewish involvement in baseball. “The Diamond District–Jews in Baseball” presentation, free and open to all, will be held in the Cooperstown Village Hall, 22 Main Street, at 11 a.m. on April 2. Katz will spotlight the game-changing career of union executive Marvin Miller in his talk, “Marvin Miller: From Brooklyn to Cooperstown.” Katz is the author of “Split Season 1981,” a critically-acclaimed account of the historic baseball strike led by Miller. Simons’ presentation, “The Jews, Dodgers, and Brooklyn: The Jackie Robinson Decade,” will examine the relationship between Brooklyn’s Jewish communities and the Dodgers. The event is sponsored by Temple Beth El. Rabbi Meir Rubashkin of Chabad of Oneonta will provide kosher hot dogs with all the trimmings. Seating is limited—RSVP with name, number in your party and contact information to tbeoneonta@gmail.com or (607) 432-5522.

Career Night Series Continues

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Richfield Springs Community Center’s Career Night Series will continue on select Fridays in March and April from 7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are encouraged to attend and learn about different career path options. Parents and guardians are also welcome and light refreshments will be served. The remaining schedule is: Friday, March 31, agriculture and livestock; Friday, April 14, professional laborer; Friday, April 28, food service and hospitality The Community Center is located at 6 Ann Street in Richfield Springs. For more information, contact The Zone Youth Program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org

Gardner Pl. Construction Begins

ONEONTA—The City of Oneonta’s Gardner Place reconstruction began on Wednesday, March 22. The project includes storm and sanitary sewer replacements, new sewer laterals, and full street reconstruction. Gardner Place will be closed to through traffic and parking until further notice. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and obey all signs and temporary traffic devices. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. The project is expected to continue through the end of June. For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or (607) 432-2100.

Grange Meets for Lunch, More

GILBERTSVILLE—The Otsego County Pomona Grange will hold a joint meeting at Butternut Valley Grange in Gilbertsville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. Reports of the Pomona officers, subordinate Granges and committees will begin at 11 a.m. Any resolutions sent from local Granges will be acted on at this meeting. Lunch will begin at noon; each family should bring a dish to pass and their own table service. Guest lecturer Ellie Tarrants, a senior at Delaware Academy in Delhi and president of the Delaware County Future Farmers of America District 4, will speak about FFA projects and FFA-Grange collaboration at 1 p.m. Entries for the Family Activities Contests are due at 11 a.m. for judging. Contests will include: woodworking projects; quilted wall hangings and baby quilts; needlework of afghans, doilies, plastic canvas, three-piece baby sets, embroidery, and stuffed toys; holiday ornaments; decorated teacup and saucer sets; Photography Contest on the theme “unintentional topiary” (members may submit two photos each); Song from the Screen Contest (members are invited to perform one or two songs from a movie, musical, or TV show): Lecturer’s Contest for paint-and-sip, brochures, and newspaper articles.

Oneonta Common Council Discusses University Zoning Changes

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Common Council continued its ongoing discussion of university zoning on Tuesday, March 21. Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly presented a new map separating Wood Ridge Apartments from the adjacent Hillside Commons apartments, placing the latter in the University Transect 3 zone and leaving the former in a residential zone. The council will allow short-term rentals in Hillside Commons, which it has determined is primarily student housing. Council members chose to allow up to 50 percent of properties in compatible zones to be used for short-term rentals. The zoning discussion also covered changes to setback and square footage requirements.

Library Offers Book Delivery

SPRINGFIELD CENTER—The Springfield Library has announced a book delivery service for community members who cannot visit the library due to illness or injury. Librarians will exchange books at patrons’ homes once a month. To qualify, an individual must live in the Town of Springfield or Springfield Center and hold a library card. The Springfield Library is located at 129 County Route 29A. For more information or to register, call the library at (315) 858-5802.