News Briefs: August 29, 2024

BFS Repeats Lake Testing

OTSEGO LAKE—Researchers from the SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station completed their next round of harmful algae bloom monitoring on Otsego Lake on Wednesday, August 21. No bloom conditions were visible, but toxins from Microcystis cyanobacteria were detected at all sampling locations. Lake users should continue to exercise extreme caution, as blooms can form and dissipate quickly. Children and pets are especially vulnerable to HAB toxins. Suspected bloom conditions should be reported immediately to the state Department of Environmental Conservation at https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/bluegreenalgae/.

NY Gas Prices Continue Slide

UTICA—AAA Northeast announced on Monday, August 26 that statewide average gas prices continued a five-week decline to $3.50 per gallon, a decrease of four cents from last week. AAA attributed the trend to stable supply and falling late-summer demand, although tensions in the Middle East or other factors could easily reverse it. Northeast gas prices have fallen steadily, likely assisted by a relatively quiet early hurricane season.