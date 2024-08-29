Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: August 29, 2024

BFS Repeats Lake Testing

OTSEGO LAKE—Researchers from the SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station completed their next round of harmful algae bloom monitoring on Otsego Lake on Wednesday, August 21. No bloom conditions were visible, but toxins from Microcystis cyanobacteria were detected at all sampling locations. Lake users should continue to exercise extreme caution, as blooms can form and dissipate quickly. Children and pets are especially vulnerable to HAB toxins. Suspected bloom conditions should be reported immediately to the state Department of Environmental Conservation at https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/bluegreenalgae/.

NY Gas Prices Continue Slide

UTICA—AAA Northeast announced on Monday, August 26 that statewide average gas prices continued a five-week decline to $3.50 per gallon, a decrease of four cents from last week. AAA attributed the trend to stable supply and falling late-summer demand, although tensions in the Middle East or other factors could easily reverse it. Northeast gas prices have fallen steadily, likely assisted by a relatively quiet early hurricane season.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

BFS, Lake Organizations Announce Otsego Lake HAB Testing Strategy

BFS, Lake Organizations Announce Otsego Lake HAB Testing Strategy By WRILEY NELSONSPRINGFIELD SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station announced its 2023 Otsego Lake Research and Cyanobacteria Monitoring Plan as part of the ongoing effort to study and control harmful algal blooms in Otsego County. The sampling strategy will focus on variations in temperature, nutrients, algal and cyanobacteria abundance, and toxin concentration along depth gradients in the heavily-affected north end of the lake. Additionally, the BFS has increased watershed stream monitoring and the state Department of Environmental Conservation will conduct its own lake sampling.…

Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS

Biological Field Station Research Support Specialist Holly Waterfield conducts harmful algal bloom testing on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown. (Photo provided) Clark Foundation Grants Support forContinued HAB Testing by BFS ONEONTA Generous new grants from The Clark Foundation will allow researchers at SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station in Cooperstown to continue to monitor and study the presence of harmful algal blooms on Otsego Lake, just in time for the summer season. Earlier this spring, The Clark Foundation Board of Directors approved a grant with two components to the State University at Oneonta Foundation: a grant of $100,000.00 payable over two years…

In Memoriam: Henry J. Phillips III

Henry “Hank” Phillips of Cooperstown died peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2024. The only child of Henry J. and Laura M. Phillips (née Tierney), Hank was born December 12, 1934 in Pittston, Pennsylvania and raised in Amsterdam, New York. Upon graduating high school, Hank attended the Albany College of Pharmacy, receiving his degree in 1957.…