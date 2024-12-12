News Briefs: December 12, 2024

Social Studies Group To Meet

ONEONTA—A.T. Socio-Judicial Consulting’s “Social Studies in the Park” program will hold an event in the Community Room next to JCPenney in Southside Mall at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Parents, children and community members are invited to this non-political event to discuss civic responsibilities and educate children on the law and their roles in the community. There will be free food and fun activities. Additionally, a child will receive a $100.00 cash prize for reciting and explaining the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

Dalton To Speak on Sunday

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will hold its next Sunday Speaker Series event in the third floor ballroom of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15. Dr. James Dalton, a physician and retired director of medical education at Bassett Healthcare Network, and Kelly McGraw, senior director for community engagement and growth at Helios Care, will discuss hospice and palliative care. All Sunday Speaker events are free and open to the public.

Community Bank Wins Award

DEWITT—The American Heart Association awarded Community Bank silver recognition in the “2024 Well-being Works Better Scorecard,” a measurement of healthy workplace culture. Organizations can earn bronze, silver, gold, or platinum honors based on their adherence to the association’s science-backed recommended practices in areas such as health equity, burnout prevention, compensation and benefits, and more. For more information, visit https://www.wellbeingworksbetter.org/.

Community Bank also released its list of local charitable activities for the 2024 holiday season. Each of its branches sponsors or hosts drives for local nonprofits each year. For instance, the Oneonta branch will collect winter clothing for Family Services of Oneonta, and the Delhi branch is collecting children’s toys for Toys for Joy.

Priest Sought for Pilgrimage

WEST WINFIELD—A Catholic priest is needed for a spiritual pilgrimage to France, Portugal and Spain in fall of 2025. He will serve as spiritual leader of the group, with sole responsibility for hearing confessions and celebrating Mass. All of his expenses will be fully paid during this adventure of a lifetime.

The pilgrimage is organized through Unitours Inc. of Port Chester, specialists in Catholic pilgrimages since 1957. Lisa Wellenstein of West Winfield is coordinating the trip locally. Priests or other interested participants should call or text Wellenstein as soon as possible at (315) 868-7372.

Historical Society Re-forms

COBLESKILL—The rejuvenated Cobleskill Historical Society will finish electing officers for the new year at its next meeting, held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension building, 173 South Grand Street, Suite 1, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 9. The society went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a small group of members revived it on December 2. Former members are strongly encouraged to renew, and new ones are always welcome. Dues are $10.00 for the year. At the December meeting, members elected Richard Frank as vice president and Christopher Baron as secretary and treasurer. Tim Snyder and Frank were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors, with Snyder serving as chair. Dana Cudmore was elected to a one-year term on the board, and Pete Lindemann continued as town historian and ex-officio board member. Three director seats and the presidency will be filled at the January meeting. Following the business meeting, Cudmore will speak on “Farming with Dynamite: The Forgotten Stone Boom in Schoharie County,” based on his new book of the same name.

Rotary Seeking Vendors

COOPERSTOWN—The Rotary Club of Cooperstown will host a Frosty Fling in conjunction with the Cooperstown Winter Carnival in St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. New and returning artisans and vendors are invited to participate. This indoor event features free parking, easy setup and access to signage directing customers from Main Street. Registration is $35.00 for an 8-foot table, with electricity available. To make a vendor inquiry, send your name, business name, phone number and questions to Kate Evans at kathleenevans222@gmail.com or call (607) 547-6108.

Drive Supports Food Pantries

SCHENECTADY—Market 32/Price Chopper has launched a holiday season charitable drive to support local food banks across its area of operation. Customers are invited to purchase $10.00 pre-packaged bags with PICS brand items most needed by pantries. Bags will then be donated to the store’s local food pantry, allowing customers to help out their own friends and neighbors. Donation bags will be displayed at the front of each store with signage indicating the beneficiary organization. For more information, visit www.pricechopper.com.