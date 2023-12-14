News Briefs: December 14, 2023

COMPILED by WRILEY NELSON

Coop Native Publishes Book

COOPERSTOWN—Lasell Jaretski Bartlett, a somatic therapist who grew up in Cooperstown and practices in Virginia, recently published her first book. According to a release, “Getting Along with Rusty: Horses, Healing, and Therapeutic Writing” traces Bartlett’s healing journey with horses, inspiring readers to enhance their own well-being and to understand the horses they love. It discusses therapeutic riding, survival physiology, relationships and early developmental disruptions.

“Readers are called to recognize the horse-human connections that are possible when self-awareness, personal growth and hope become the foundation for improving our relationships,” it concludes.

“I’ve always emphasized respect for the horses as active, independent partners in the healing process,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett was an avid riding student with John and Elaine Moffat at the Cooperstown Stables in the 1950s and 60s. She fondly recalled her early experiences in the area and her long career working with animals. The book offers insightful reflections on thoughtful and respectful relationships not only with horses but with ourselves.

For more information on the book or Bartlett’s therapy practice, visit https://lasellbartlett.com/.

GMHA Plans Holiday Market

MILFORD—The Greater Milford Historical Association will hold a Holiday Market at Milford Cultural Center from10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. There will be hot soup, bread, cider, coffee, tea, cocoa and other refreshments. The market will feature crafts, baked goods and artisan vendors, including many familiar offerings from the Milford Farmers’ Market. Milford Free Library will offer craft projects for children and free books for adults and children alike. The Historical Association will have local history books and a variety of gift items for sale. Attendees are reminded to enter through the parking lot and ramp at the rear of the building.

One Week Left in Auction

COOPERSTOWN—The current Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce “Scoop It Up” online holiday auction will end at midnight on Monday, December 18. It features a wide variety of local products, event tickets and gift cards. For more information or to place a bid, visit https://www.32auctions.com/Scoopitup2023.

Help Meet Donation Goal

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County law enforcement will repeat their annual “Shop with a Cop” holiday event on Saturday, December 16. Up to 36 local children will be selected by county school districts to receive up to $200.00 to spend on themselves and their families, and to go shopping with a Sheriff’s deputy or member of the Cooperstown, Oneonta City or SUNY Oneonta police departments. Organizers are still short of their donation goal and ask the community to assist; checks made payable to Otsego County Deputy Sheriffs PBA may be sent to 172 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown 13326, Attn: Shop with a Cop by Thursday, December 14.

DOAS To Host Eagle Outing

ONEONTA—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host a field trip to view bald eagles wintering in Delaware County on Saturday, January 13. The trip will explore rivers and reservoirs where eagles concentrate around open water to feed; past trips have encountered 20 or more birds, as well as other raptors. The trip is mostly by car, with a small amount of walking. It will leave the Dietz Street parking lot across from the YMCA at 8 a.m. Participants can also be picked up in Delhi and Walton. Carpooling is strongly recommended. For more information or to register, visit https://doas.us/events/eagle-viewing-trip-with-doas/.