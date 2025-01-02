News Briefs: January 2, 2025

Consumer Alert Placed on ‘Toms Juice Ginger and Lime

NEW YORK—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets issued an alert warning consumers of potential under-processing of “Toms Juice” Ginger and Lime, potentially rendering the product susceptible to pathogen growth. Affected product was distributed in New York State from August to December 2024, packaged in two-ounce glass jars with UPC code 197644360666 and sticker lot coding 0012-0018. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to discard it and contact the company at (646) 861-0286.

NYSEG, RG&E Unveil Service

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric announced a new online process for customers to start or stop electrical and natural gas service when they move. This streamlined system is part of an ongoing initiative to improve customer service at the companies, including increased hiring in call centers and other online service tools. Visit https://portal.nyseg.com/start/welcome to view the transfer-of-service process.

NFIB: NY Is ‘Judicial Hellhole’

ALBANY—The National Federation of Independent Business announced that the American Tort Reform Foundation named New York State the second-worst “judicial hellhole” in the nation, citing widespread lawsuits against small- and medium-scale businesses. They estimated that litigation against companies costs the average New Yorker an extra $2,300.00 in higher costs annually. Visit JudicialHellholes.org to view the full report.

Jimkata To Perform at Otesaga

COOPERSTOWN—Electro-rock band Jimkata will perform in the Cooperstown Concerts series at The Otesaga Resort Hotel at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21. To purchase tickets, visit cooperstownconcerts.org.