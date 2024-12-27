Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: December 26, 2024

NYSEG, RG&E Offer Service

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric announced a new online process for customers to start or stop electrical and natural gas service when they move. This streamlined system is part of an ongoing initiative to improve customer service at the companies, including increased hiring in call centers and other online service tools. Visit https://portal.nyseg.com/start/welcome to view the transfer-of-service process.

NFIB Blast NY Litigation Costs

ALBANY—The National Federation of Independent Business announced that the American Tort Reform Foundation named New York State the second-worst “judicial hellhole” in the nation, citing widespread lawsuits against small- and medium-scale businesses. They estimated that litigation against companies costs the average New Yorker an extra $2,300.00 in higher costs annually. Visit JudicialHellholes.org to view the full report.

Specialty Crops Help Available

NEW YORK STATE—A new USDA Farm Service Agency payment program for specialty crop farms to offset high input costs is available through January 8, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Program announced. Commercial specialty crop farms (fruit, vegetables, nuts, Christmas trees, nursery crops, floriculture, honey, hops, maple, herbs, etc.) are likely eligible for a one-time payment based on their 2023 or 2024 calendar year sales. Contact a USDA FSA office to apply.

