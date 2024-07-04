News Briefs: July 4, 2024

Horned Dorset Features Music

LEONARDSVILLE—Juilliard-trained Glimmerglass Festival orchestra violinists Valerie Kim and Jeremiah Blacklow will showcase their talents at The Horned Dorset Inn’s second concert-dinner of the season on Sunday, July 14. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres begin at 4 p.m., followed by the concert and a prix fixe dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $95.00 and support the Horned Dorset Colony artist residency program’s scholarship fund. The Horned Dorset also announced that the Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo will perform live music from 6-9 p.m. on the first and third Friday of every month through the autumn. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.horneddorsetinn.com or call (315) 855-7898.

HoF Opens Class of ‘24 Exhibit

COOPERSTOWN—Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is around the corner and the museum recently opened its 2024 Inductees Exhibit. The new display, open through next spring, features key artifacts from the careers of Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer and Jim Leyland. Among other items, it includes the bat from Beltré’s first career grand slam in 2000, Leyland’s 1997 World Series ring and a jersey worn by Helton in the 2007 World Series. The Induction Ceremony will be held at the Clark Sports Center grounds at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. For more information, visit baseballhall.org/events.

Farmers’ Market Open Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays in July, August and September, in addition to its year-round Saturday hours. Local musicians will perform live from 1-3 p.m. during the Tuesday markets. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market officials also remind SNAP users that they can purchase up to $60.00 of produce for $20.00 thanks to SNAP Match programs with the Cooperstown Lions Club and Double Up Food Bucks. For more information, visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.

Weaving Workshop Announced

SOUTH OTSELIC—The Otselic Valley Fishing and Heritage Association will host instructor Kathryn Wojciechowski for an introductory class on barn loom weaving. It will be offered twice, on Monday, July 8 and Thursday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Students will learn the basics of weaving on a pre-warped vintage loom and will be able to take their creations home.

Reservations are required by Friday, July 5 and cost $25.00. The class will be held at the Old School Wool and Weaving Center, 130 County Road 13A. For more information or to sign up, contact earlyamericantextiletools@yahoo.com.

Conservation Committee Seeks New Members

HARTWICK—The Town of Hartwick’s Conservation Advisory Committee is seeking new members as part of the town’s increased effort to become a Clean Energy Community and a Climate Smart Community.

The Clean Energy and Climate Smart programs, sponsored by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, respectively, encourage all to fight climate change at the local level, reduce energy use, and protect environmental resources.

Town residents who have an interest in making a difference, and who are willing to work with others and do research or make phone calls, are invited to join the committee.

Those wishing to sign on to the Hartwick Conservation Committee, or who would simply like to learn more about the committee’s efforts, can e-mail martha.clarvoe@gmail.com or call and leave a message at either (607) 293-6654 or (607) 434-2946.

The Hartwick Conservation Advisory Committee usually meets on the fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Hartwick Town Hall. Call ahead to confirm the date and time for the next meeting.

Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda Dies at 86

CONCORD, CA—Hall of Fame first baseman Orlando Cepeda, who played for six teams between 1958 and 1974 and was inducted in 1999, passed away at the age of 86 on Friday, June 28. “The Baby Bull” earned unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1958 and was the first unanimous NL MVP choice in more than three decades in 1967. Cepeda was an 11-time All Star and the first Puerto Rican player to start in the Midsummer Classic. He outlived his former teammate Willie Mays by 10 days. For more information, visit https://baseballhall.org/hall-of-famers/cepeda-orlando.

Summer Library Program Schedule Released

SPRINGFIELD CENTER—The Springfield Library announced its summer programming lineup. The Four County Library System’s summer reading challenge, “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” is open for signup any time between July 1 and August 9. Aquatic and adventure books have been provided by the Otsego Lake Association. Story hour is held each Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Fourth of July celebration and will feature an exhibit on New York immigration. There will be a magic show by Ron Cain at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, followed by a reading with children’s book author Lori Sullivan at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s Van Hornesville Fish Hatchery will hold a program with activities and live fish at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24. A State Police K9 unit will visit at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31. There is also a Smokey Bear Reading Challenge in honor of Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday through the end of November. Books for the reading list have been provided by the Cooperstown Lions Club.

Players Set Audition Dates

ONEONTA—The Catskill Community Players will stage “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, November 1 and 2 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. Auditions will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street in Oneonta, from 3-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11 and from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13. There are five female roles ages 25-50 and six male roles ages 23-65. Prospective cast members should bring a list of scheduling conflicts from August 25 through October 31 to the audition. For more information or to view a script, contact Director Mary Fralick at cherryvalleymom@gmail.com.