News Briefs: June 21, 2025

Bovina Farm Day to Return

BOVINA—The annual Bovina Farm Day, celebrating the area’s agricultural heritage, will take place on Crescent Valley Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 31. Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with the land, meet local farmers and enjoy the Delaware County scenery. The day features farm animals, hayrides, a giant haystack slide, antique engine and equipment demonstrations, butter and maple candy making demonstrations, children’s activities, and tours of the farm and historic Maynard Schoolhouse. There will also be apple pie, apple dessert and scarecrow making contests, with a $10.00 entry fee on the latter. Vendors will sell a wide variety of local foods and concessions. Admission is $5.00 per person and free for attendees under 12. No dogs allowed. For more information, including contest entry guidelines and volunteer opportunities, visit farmingbovinany.org. All proceeds benefit the non-profit Farming Bovina, which runs the festival and supports agriculture across the region.

Artist Promotion Workshop Scheduled

ROXBURY—The Roxbury Arts Group will kick off its new professional development classes for artists with a virtual Promotion 101 workshop from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 10. Taught on Zoom by Creative Opportunities Coordinator Ursula Hudak, the workshop will teach artists to develop media lists, write press releases and otherwise take full advantage of tradition and social media platforms. For more information or to register, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call (607) 326-7908.

NYS Senate Passes Sodium Warning Bill

ALBANY—The New York State Senate passed the Sodium Warning Bill (S.428/A.5207) on Wednesday, June 11, in an effort to combat a major contributor to chronic illnesses like hypertension, heart disease and stroke. Sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera and Assemblymember Karines Reyes, the bill will require chain restaurants to include warning icons on menu items that contain more than the daily recommended limit of 2,300 milligrams of sodium. Excessive sodium consumption is widespread in the U.S., and the Center for Science in the Public Interest estimates that chronic diseases will cost New Yorkers $7,900.00 per capita in medical and productivity losses by 2030. More than 4.5 million New Yorkers already live with hypertension.

BLS Releases Q4 2024 Employment Data

NEW YORK CITY—The Bureau of Labor Statistics Northeast Information Office released the results of its employment and wages census for the fourth quarter of 2024. Employment rose in 16 of the state’s 17 largest counties from December 2023 to December 24, with Kings County enjoying a 5.3 percent increase, the highest in the nation. All 15 of New York’s large counties with available data reported average weekly wage increases year-over-year. To view the full data set, visit https://www.bls.gov/regions/northeast/news-release/countyemploymentandwages_newyork.htm.

NYSOFA Offers Elder Abuse Resources

ALBANY—In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15), the New York State Office for the Aging highlighted resources to assist older adults and their loved ones. About one in six adults over 60 experience some form of abuse, including physical, mental, emotional or sexual abuse, financial exploitation or scams, and neglect. It cannot always be easily recognized, and is more common in socially-isolated individuals. Warning signs include depression, confusion, social withdrawal, unexplained injuries, poor hygiene, signs of malnutrition, dehydration, over- or under-medication, bedsores or other preventable conditions, or changes in banking or spending habits. To report abuse, contact the Adult Protective Services helpline at 1-844-697-3505. Call 911 for emergencies that require immediate attention. For more information, visit https://aging.ny.gov/programs/elder-abuse.