News Briefs: March 6, 2025

Bobblehead Exhibit To Open

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will unveil the new exhibit “Getting the Nod” on Saturday, May 24. It will feature highlights from the collection of 750 bobblehead dolls donated by former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey H. Loria. The bobblehead has been a key piece of baseball culture and kitsch since the 1960s, cementing its place as one of the game’s iconic souvenirs. In addition to the new exhibit, Memorial Day Weekend will include the inaugural Hall of Fame Film Series, with a lineup of baseball themed movies to be announced later. For more information or a full list of events, visit baseballhall.org/memorialday.

ADK Club Offers Scholarships

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will provide full scholarships for two teenagers to participate in an Adirondack teen program of their choice this summer. All costs except transportation will be covered. Participants must reside in Otsego, Delaware or Chenango counties and must meet any additional requirements for the workshops. Visit https://adk.org/youth-teen-programs/ for a list of offerings and https://susqadk.org/adk-teen-workshop-scholarships/ to apply. Awards will be announced by the end of April.

Bassett Seeks Nurse Interns

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network is now accepting applications for its summer 2025 nursing internship program. These paid internships offer students hands-on experience in direct and indirect nursing care at locations throughout the network, including Cooperstown, Oneonta, Delhi, Sidney, and Cobleskill. Participants are paid $17.32 per hour and can earn up to three transferable college credits at Bassett’s expense. Two-year or four-year nursing students who will enter their senior year in 2025 are eligible. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.bassett.org/careers/clinical-education-programs/bassett-summer-nurse-intern-program. Interviews will be offered on a rolling basis.

Spring Art Classes Announced

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will host local artist Emily Falco for an introductory watercolor class from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 22. Materials will be provided, but artists are welcome to bring their own. There will also be a two-day throw quilt class for children ages 6-12 from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 29 and 30. Students should have a basic understanding of hand sewing, pinning, measuring, ironing, and sewing machine use, although guidance and support will be available. For more information or to register, contact gallery@cooperstownart.com or (607) 547-9777.

Forest Owners Group To Meet

BINGHAMTON—The New York Forest Owners Association will hold an open meeting at 840 Front Street in Binghamton at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29. There will be a panel discussion on controlling unwanted vegetation with and without chemical methods, featuring Consulting Forester and Certified Pesticide Applicator Mike Blasko and four Southern Tier Chapter members with significant experience. The meeting is free and open to the public. Visit NYFOA.org for more information.

Flu, Farming Events Slated

COOPERSTOWN—Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a webinar on the costs and benefits of raising egg-laying hens at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11. Visit tinyurl.com/GettingStartedLayingHens to register. Registration for a virtual talk on avian disease and the ongoing outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, held from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18, may be found at tinyurl.com/HPAI2025.

The 2025 Parasite Fecal Analysis Roadshow will visit CCE Schoharie County, 173 South Grand Street, Suite 1 in Cobleskill, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 31. The traveling lab will offer analysis of small ruminant fecal samples to check flocks and herds for parasite loads before pasturing. Contact ram72@cornell.edu or (518) 649-0267. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/ for a full list of events.

High-school Interns Wanted

COOPERSTOWN—SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station has open positions in its summer high school internship program, with applications due on Wednesday, March 26. These nine-week roles are available to New York residents who are at least 16 years old as of June 20. Interns will receive mentorship from faculty and scientists, as well as hands-on experience with scientific research and conservation efforts. At least one position is reserved for an Otsego County resident; students from outside the county must be prepared to arrange their own housing. For more information or to apply, visit suny.oneonta.edu/biological-field-station/internships.

New Congregation To Meet

OTEGO—Christ Presbyterian Church, a newly organized community of Christians, will gather for its inaugural worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 16. Parishioners should enter Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street in Otego, through the back doors.

Mini-Grant Applications Open

ONEONTA—The New York Council of Nonprofits and The Scriven Foundation launched the application period for the 2025 Otsego County Mini-Grant Program, open through Friday, March 14. Awards range from $500.00 to $2,500.00 and are intended to improve the governance and management of qualifying Otsego County nonprofits. A total of $50,000.00 is available. To view full criteria or submit an application, visit https://nycon.tfaforms.net/389798.

Cooperstown Sports Wrapped

Market 32/PC To Support Special Olympics

SCHENECTADY—Price Chopper and Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change to support the Special Olympics through Saturday, March 15. The company will match up to $10,000.00 in donations, and all funds will help provide coaching, equipment, and opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities. More than 30 athletes, partners and coaches from the six states in which Market 32/Price Chopper operates will compete in the 2025 Winter Games in Turin, Italy, later this month.

DiNapoli: State Budget Faces Growing Risks

ALBANY—New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli struck a cautious note in his annual report assessing Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed Executive Budget on Friday, February 14. The Division of the Budget found that cumulative outyear budget gaps have increased to a total of $27.3 billion through fiscal year 2028-29 and that state spending is projected to rise faster than revenues.

“Uncertainty over federal funding and the ending of federal pandemic aid creates an urgent need to strengthen the state’s fiscal position,” DiNapoli said. “Federal funding provides the backbone of the safety net and funds for a wide array of essential services including health care, education, transportation and clean water programs. Potential cuts or significant policy changes in Washington may have a large impact on the state’s finances and on New Yorkers’ quality of life. Preserving state services and maintaining long-term budget balance will require a careful examination of the state’s spending trajectory on major programs in ways that do not harm services, but ensures their long-term fiscal viability.” To view the full report, visit osc.ny.gov.

Conservation Award Nominees Sought

ALBANY—New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that applications are open for the 2025 Agricultural Environmental Management Leopold Conservation Award through Thursday, May 15. Presented in partnership with the Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, and Cornell Cooperative Extension, the $10,000.00 award honors a farm and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District for extraordinary conservation of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land. Interested candidates should contact their county SWCD for nomination. For more information, visit www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.

State Officials Announce Bird Flu Measures

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced new testing requirements for all poultry entering the state’s live bird markets on Wednesday, February 19. This additional measure is part of an aggressive, proactive response to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu. All live bird markets closed on February 7 have been sanitized, inspected and reopened. The state reminds farmers to follow best biosecurity practices and emphasizes that direct risk to humans remains low. For more information, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza-hpai.