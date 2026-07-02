News from the Noteworthy from Southside Mall

A Legacy of Resilience, Community and Growth

Among the many community events hosted at the Southside Mall is the annual Canstruction® competition.

(Photo by Monica Calzolari)

For more than four decades, the Southside Mall has been a symbol of resilience, adaptability and community in Oneonta, New York. Since opening in 1983, the mall has successfully navigated changing retail trends, economic recessions, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid growth of e-commerce. Throughout every period of change, the Southside Mall has continued to evolve by welcoming new businesses, expanding services, and meeting the needs of residents throughout Otsego, Delaware, Chenango, and Schoharie counties.

Today, the Southside Mall is much more than a shopping destination. It is an important economic engine and the greater Oneonta area’s premier community hub, providing employment opportunities, supporting local organizations, and offering a welcoming environment for visitors of all ages. The mall has become a favorite destination for daily mall walkers, dog walkers, families, and community groups seeking a safe, climate-controlled place to gather, exercise, shop, and socialize year-round.

The Southside Mall’s commitment to the community extends well beyond retail through year-round family events, educational programs and charitable initiatives. Thousands of visitors attend signature events including Family Fun Malloween, featuring safe indoor trick-or-treating, and the Holiday Craft Fairs, which showcase talented local artisans and small businesses. The mall proudly partners with the American Red Cross to host community blood drives that provide lifesaving donations throughout the region. We are also honored to host the Oneonta City School District’s Annual Student Art Show, celebrating the creativity and accomplishments of local students. Our longstanding partnership with SUNY Oneonta is highlighted by the annual Canstruction® competition, where student teams create remarkable sculptures from thousands of canned food items that are donated to local food pantries, helping families facing food insecurity. These partnerships reflect our commitment to strengthening the community and enriching the lives of those we serve.

One of the mall’s most valued partnerships is with the Oneonta Family YMCA. Together, we provide free senior fitness and wellness classes every Tuesday through Thursday, promoting healthy aging, improving strength, balance, and mobility, reducing social isolation, and encouraging lasting friendships in a safe, welcoming environment. This collaboration demonstrates how strong community partnerships improve the quality of life for local residents.

Supporting these efforts is a highly experienced management team whose combined expertise spans well over a century in retail, property management, hospitality, and customer service. Their commitment to personalized service, operational excellence, and community engagement ensures every tenant, customer, and guest is welcomed with professionalism, warmth, and genuine care.

I am incredibly proud of the Southside Mall’s continued success and its lasting impact on our community. That success is made possible by an exceptional team of dedicated professionals whose commitment, professionalism, and genuine care create a welcoming, safe, and enjoyable environment for every customer. We strive to make each visit a positive, memorable experience while building a destination our community is proud to call its own.

On behalf of the entire Southside Mall family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, valued tenants, community partners and dedicated staff. Your trust and support have been the foundation of our success for more than four decades. As we look to the future, we remain committed to preserving the traditions that have made the Southside Mall a community landmark while embracing new opportunities for growth.

Thank you for making the Southside Mall a place where businesses flourish, friendships are formed, memories are made and our community comes together.

Luisa Montanti is the manager of the Southside Mall.

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