News from the Noteworthy from Bassett Medical Center

Bassett Earns Presitigious PTAP® Award

Bassett Medical Center’s Nurse Residency Program has been awarded its second accreditation as a Practice Transition Program® by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs. The prestigious accomplishment included designation with distinction, the highest honor the ANCC PTAP program can award.

This ANCC accreditation validates that a nurse residency program provides a structured, evidence-based transition process for new nurses entering clinical practice. Programs earning “with distinction” status go above and beyond these standards, showcasing exemplary outcomes, leadership commitment and continuous improvement. This honor reflects Bassett’s dedication to fostering professional growth, improving patient care and supporting nurses during one of the most critical phases of their careers.

Bassett’s Nurse Residency program is a year-long formal program designed to support recently graduated registered nurses as they transition into their first professional roles. The program was first accredited by the ANCC in 2022, which sets the global standard for residency programs that transition registered nurses into new practice settings. Over the course of 12 months, nurse residents in the program attend seminars, participate in clinical simulations and work on quality improvement projects. The program offers intensive immersion into the clinical environment and prepares new graduate nurses for professional practice.

“This accreditation from the ANCC represents many months of hard work and reflects Bassett Medical Center’s high standards for training nurses who are entering the workforce through evidence-based practice and learning,” said Samuel Campbell, MS, CCRN, CNML, director of nursing quality, education, and Magnet programming at Bassett Healthcare Network. “Our nurse residency program is unique for a rural hospital and offers a path for newly graduated nurses to enter practice with mentorship, real-world simulation scenarios, and immersion in clinical settings. Our graduates come out ready to face the demands of our modern healthcare environment.”

Reaccreditation with distinction involved a written application highlighting key evidenced-based elements of the nurse residency program that included information on Bassett’s program achievements, how it has evolved since its inception, quality outcome data, and virtual interviews with educators, preceptors, and nurse residents.

The AANC PTAP team highlighted multiple strengths for Bassett Medical Center’s Nurse Residency Program, including its strong mentorship and multi-model teaching style allowing for hands on demonstration and engaging content.

“I am incredibly proud of our Nursing team at Bassett Medical Center. This accreditation is a tremendous achievement,” said Dr. Angela Belmont, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, chief nursing executive at Bassett Healthcare Network. “We have built a culture of collaboration at Bassett that embraces nurses as key influencers in the organization—and it starts with our education programs and how we are preparing the next generation of nursing professionals. For nurses who are entering the field and want to build a meaningful and distinguished career, Bassett has a place for you.”

Bassett Medical Center’s PTAP accreditation is valid for four years. Reaccreditation efforts will take place again in 2028.