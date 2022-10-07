News from the Noteworthy: County Offers Host of Services for Seniors

News from the Noteworthy

Otsego County Office for the Aging serves approximately 2,500 individuals per year on a variety of levels. Some of the major programs offered by Office for the Aging include:

In-Home Services: Services are provided to assist older adults who want to remain at home, yet need assistance with daily activities such as dressing, bathing, personal care, light housekeeping or meal preparation. Personal Emergency Response System units are also available to allow an individual to contact emergency help by pushing a single button. PERS units provide peace of mind for individuals who may live alone or be at risk of falling.

Nutrition Services: Home delivered meals are available for seniors who are unable to prepare a meal for themselves or access nutritious meals through other means. Senior dining centers are also available to provide a nutritious lunch and socialization opportunity for senior residents. The Senior Restaurant Dining program is a new initiative to allow seniors the opportunity to dine at participating local restaurants to receive a nutritious, balanced meal in a community setting. A registered dietitian is available to provide individualized nutrition assessment and counseling, and can work with individuals to create a plan based on specific needs.

Information and Assistance: Trained staff are able to provide information about long term services and supports to individuals, families, caregivers and professionals for people of all ages or with any type of disability. NY Connects staff can help link people to long term services and supports such as home care, transportation and meals to help them maintain independence and quality of life.

Medicare Counseling: Certified counselors provide accurate and objective information, counseling, assistance and advocacy on Medicare, private health insurance and related health coverage plans, including Part D.

Transportation: Non-emergency medical transportation is available to and from pre-scheduled medical appointments. Limited transportation is also available for grocery shopping and prescription pick-up or necessary non-medical appointments.

Caregiver Support: Services, information and education are available to assist caregivers (spouses, adult children, other family members, friends and neighbors) in their efforts to care for older persons who need help with everyday tasks. Respite can be provided in the home, through social adult day programs or short-term facility respite.

Other: Various other services are provide including legal aid, health and wellness, tax preparation and farmer’s market coupons.

Feel free to contact Otsego County Office for the Aging in person at 140 County Highway 33 W, Suite 5, by phone 607-547-4232 or by email aginginfo@otsegocounty.com.