FamPlan’s six medical centers are located in Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Walton, Binghamton and Cortland. (Graphic provided)

News from the Noteworthy from Family Planning of South Central New York

The Quiet, Essential Work of Family Planning

When people hear “family planning,” they often picture a narrow slice of what reproductive healthcare actually looks like. The reality at Family Planning of South Central New York is something much broader, and for thousands of people across the five-county region, something they couldn’t do without.

At its core, the work centers on meeting a wide range of reproductive medical needs. At FamPlan’s six medical centers, in Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Walton, Binghamton, and Cortland, services include annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, HIV prevention, and more. Last year, nearly 5,500 individuals received that care. Another 5,074 adolescents participated in comprehensive sexual health education programs, the kind that are often inconsistent or unavailable in schools.

People come here for all kinds of reasons. Some have lost their insurance. Some can’t keep up with rising copays at other providers. Some are navigating a health concern they’re not sure how to talk about anywhere else. Many come simply because they know they won’t be judged here—that whatever they’re dealing with, someone will take the time to actually listen.

That last part matters more than it might seem. One patient described her experience with a nurse practitioner this way: “She was very knowledgeable. She took the time to explain my options and educate me. She was compassionate and an amazing listener. She made me feel comfortable during a vulnerable and scary time.”

That kind of care is the standard Family Planning of South Central New York holds itself to every day.

Here, at Family Planning of South Central New York, the care someone receives doesn’t depend on their income, insurance coverage, or immigration status. That’s the work. Quiet, consistent and needed more than people may realize.

Debra Marcus is the chief executive officer for Family Planning of South Central New York.