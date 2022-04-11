By: Staff  04/11/2022  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Family Game Night 04-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Family Game Night

GAME NIGHT – 6 – 8 p.m. Join the group to play fun games like Settlers of Catan, Sorry, Battleship, more. Adult and childrens game will be available so bring the whole family. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com

