No Church Services Across Otsego County 03/22/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News No Church Services Across Otsego County Last Sunday, March 15, two days after Governor Cuomo declared the State of Emergency brought on by the coronavirus, churches were still deciding whether to stay open or closed. The Lutherans had decided firmly to shut; the Catholics were holding services, although the requirement to attend mass had been lifted. Today, churches in Oneonta and Cooperstown had closed, from what our roving photographers could find, some turning to a variety of online options, others keep their doors open for private prayer. Clockwise from upper left are Christ Episcopal Church, Coopertown; St. Mary's Catholic Church, Oneonta; the Unitarian Universalist Church, Oneonta; First Presbyterian Church, Oneonta, and First Presbyterian Church, Cooperstown. (Ian Austin, Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)