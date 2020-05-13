No New Cases Here In 14 Days

COOPERSTOWN – No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Otsego County in 14 days, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported today.

“While this is very good news, it continues to be very important that individuals continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when you cannot maintain a 6-foot distance,” Bond said.

Otsego County is poised to begin Phase One reopening at 9 a.m. Friday.

As more people begin to return to work and allowable activities it is important to comply with the precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing, that employers and businesses have put into place. These precautions are for the safety of workers and patrons, Bond said.

Here are the current COVID numbers:

• 62 total confirmed cases

• 1 hospitalized

• 57 recovered from illness

• Four deaths

• 3 people on quarantine/isolation

• 273 people released from quarantine/isolation

• 1,914 negative tests reported