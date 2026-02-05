Noise Law Public Hearing Set for Feb. 23

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown board will hold a public hearing for a proposed noise law amendment on February 23 at its scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the village hall. Along with clarity changes, amendments would set certain decibel limits for mechanical sound in the village during the day and nighttime.

The main proposed changes set new decibel limits according to property type, focused on mechanical and amplified sound.

“What is new is separate rules for amplified sounds like music from a radio or a mic for voices and mechanical sounds like from an HVAC,” Deputy Mayor Cynthia Falk told AllOtsego. “If you have a party, you can go up to 70 dB as heard from an adjoining property during daytime hours with music, laughing and talking.”